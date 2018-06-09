２兆円の金と共に沈んだ古い船、研究者が語る【写真】

スプートニク日本
サンホセ号は金銀エメラルドを運んでいた。財宝の総額は現在の価格で１７０億ドル（約１兆８６００億円）に換算される。財宝は今に至るまで海底に沈んでいる。
沈没船の正確な場所はまたも明かされなかった。コロンビア政府はこのデータを国家機密として扱っている。
コロンビア政府は２０１５年、サンホセ号を発見したと正式に発表。マサチューセッツ工科大学の研究者らは６月に入りようやく詳細を語ることができた。
Many treasure hunters would say they’d give an arm to discover the wreck of the San José, a Spanish treasure ship that went to the bottom of the Caribbean Sea in 1708. Turns out the “Holy Grail” of shipwrecks has been located and kept secret since 2015. https://t.co/caOxrZJ6vO— Global Heritage Fund (@Global_Heritage) 4 июня 2018 г.
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)