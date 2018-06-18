伝説のアーサー王の王国は多国籍だった【写真】

スプートニク日本
ロンドン大学のミシェルブラウン氏は「文字のスタイルと使用されている言語、また地中海と接触があったことを示すキリスト教のシンボルは、7世紀にティンタジェルに住んでいた人々の文化に関する貴重な情報を我々に提供してくれる」と述べている。
Check out this rare find!— Cornwall Council (@CornwallCouncil) 16 июня 2018 г.
This 7th century writing was unearthed in an archaeological dig at Tintagel Castle 🏰https://t.co/WWFthQxHuh pic.twitter.com/AqlXnMRMom
ティンタジェル城では石と一緒に同時代のスペインのガラスの脚付杯、 牡蠣の貝殻、トルコの容器なども見つかった。
A stone inscribed with ancient writing is uncovered at Tintagel Castle https://t.co/gO6tsAW7e1 pic.twitter.com/zGbstWz41K— Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel) 15 июня 2018 г.
