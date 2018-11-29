ナマハゲなど「来訪神」、ユネスコ無形文化遺産に決定

スプートニク日本
「男鹿のナマハゲ」などが、登録済みの「甑島（こしきじま）のトシドン」に追加される形で、計１０件の「来訪神」として登録される。
🔴 BREAKING— UNESCO (@UNESCO) 29 ноября 2018 г.
New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Raiho-shin, ritual visits of deities in masks and costumes. Congratulations #Japan🇯🇵! 👏
ℹ️ https://t.co/JqPRraFp4f #LivingHeritage pic.twitter.com/LlqSvyzaRQ
加えて、ジャマイカの「レゲエ音楽」、アイルランドの球技「ハーリング」、韓国と北朝鮮による共同登録として相撲に似た朝鮮半島の競技「シルム」が登録された。
🔴BREAKING— UNESCO (@UNESCO) 26 ноября 2018 г.
Traditional Korean wrestling “Ssirum/Ssireum” just inscribed on the Representative List of #IntangibleHeritage, a joint application of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea & the Republic of Korea. Congratulations!
ℹ️ https://t.co/fRkYgGkGvf 🇰🇵🇰🇷#HeritageForPeace pic.twitter.com/EeUTb5m8xQ
