ロシア国民詩人、傑作の初版　ロンドンのオークションで６千万円超で落札

予想価格は１２万から１６万ポンドだった。「クリスティーズ」側の話によると、この本は第１章が1825年の初版の装丁だったため、特に大きな注目を集めた。
９日のオークションにはヨーロッパのコレクターの蔵書からロシア文学の黄金時代を代表する作家の120冊を超える稀本が出品された。
Stop! Books and Manuscripts Specialist Barbara Scalvini explains #WhatIsAClassic: ‘Rare first edition in all three parts, of the most important work in Russian literature, Alexander Pushkin's masterpiece ‘Evgenii Onegin’ #ClassicWeekLondon #OutWithTheNew https://t.co/clz6biZuu8 pic.twitter.com/plMYP7uZzs— Christie's (@ChristiesInc) 7 июля 2019 г.
ニコライ・ゴーゴリ作『ディカニカ近郊夜話』も７万から９万ポンドの落札予想価格が最終的には１７万５千ポンド（約2737万円）にまでつり上げられた。
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)