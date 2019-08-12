エチオピアで高さ5メートルの詩人プーシキンの記念碑建立へ

アレマイエフ・テゲヌ駐ロシア・エチオピア大使は、エチオピアとロシアの彫刻家、学者、歴史家のチームが同プロジェクトに取り組んでいることを明らかにした。
アディスアベバには、エチオピア人の血が流れるプーシキンの名を冠する広場があり、そこにはすでにプーシキンの記念碑がある。彫刻家のアレクセイ・チェバネンコ氏によると、2つ目となる記念碑は「ロシアとエチオピアの2つの国民の友好記念碑」となる。
Alexander Pushkin at the National Museum of #Ethiopia Sculpture Garden. #AddisAbaba #Africa pic.twitter.com/p5oxN0GIuF— Addislinx.com (@addislinx) September 13, 2018
June 6, a ceremony of placing flowers at the monument to Alexander #Pushkin, dedicated to the 220th anniversary of his birth, took place at the National Museum of #Ethiopia. The ceremony was attended by students and teachers of the school of the Embassy as well as the employees pic.twitter.com/3P00Wpxqv5— Russia in Ethiopia (@RusEmbEthiopia) June 9, 2019
高さ5〜5.5 メートルの花崗岩の台座の上に、記念碑のブロンズ彫刻がつくられる予定で、制作期間は3ヶ月から6カ月となる見込み。
