01:40 2020年03月28日
    小石

    小石にかわいい動物の命を吹き込む　驚きの日本人アーティスト【写真】

    文化
    手のひらサイズの小石をアクリル絵の具で動物や鳥に変えてしまう日本人アーティスト、中田明恵さん。中田さんの作品はどれも素晴らしいが、この手法はなんと独学で身につけたという。

    中田さんは子どもの頃、小石を集めるのが好きだった。彼女の初めての作品は、2011年に河原で見つけた滑らかな小石に描いた笑顔のウサギ。

    中田さんは、石には美しさがないと思っている人たちの意見には同意しない。「わたしが石を見つけるとき、その石もわたしを見つけているんだと感じます。石にも意思があり、見えたものを描いてもいいよ、という合図だと思っています」と中田さんは説明する。

    Thank you for visiting my page. Commitment to deliver my work to a gallery in Tokyo for a group exhibition has kept me busy for a while. Now that I have delivered 10 pieces of my stone art to this department store in Ginza, which have taken me a lot of care to create, I will gradually return to posting available work at a regular internal on my Facebook artist page, after taking a bit of rest. Details of the group exhibition: Title: SEIZAN Gallery "Selected Artists" Venue: "Japan Edition" section on the 7th floor of Ginza Mitsukoshi Department Store. Dates: March 25th – April 7th, 2020 Time: 11:00 – 19:00 Address: 4-6-16, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8212 Japan Art work will be available for purchase only to in-person visitors to the venue. I will not be present during the exhibition this time, but please drop by if you happen to be in the area, and enjoy viewing art by various artists. Thank you. 銀座三越でのグループ展[SEIZAN Gallery Selected Artists]に10作品参加致します。 会期：3月25日(水)～4月7日(火) 時間：11時～19時 場所：7階ｼﾞｬﾊﾟﾝｴﾃﾞｨｼｮﾝ内 電話：代表03-3562-1111(在庫や価格のお問合せ用) 会場での販売のみで展示即売形式となります。 (今回は在廊予定がなく大変失礼致します) なお、出品する作家の方々は下記の通りです。 展示作家： 勝田えみ / 佐藤丹山 / 依田淳子 / 祝迫芳郎 / 相場るい児/ Akie 他 (順不同・敬称略) このような時期ですが…心が華やいだり、和んだりするような珠玉の作品が並ぶ展示会です。 もし宜しければご高覧ください。

    中田さんは、見つけた石を決して磨いたり、形を変えたりせず、そのままの形の石に絵具をのせる。実際、彼女が制作意欲をかき立てる石は、変わった形のものが少なくない。

    心の命じるままに作品を制作する中田さんは、自分の作品を売ったりはしない。しかし、中田さんのインスタグラムで、彼女の魅力的な作品をゆっくり鑑賞することはできる。

