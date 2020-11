エジプトで異例の大発見　100基以上の木棺見つかる

🌇 #مشاريع_مصر🇪🇬|

Egyptian antiquities officials on Saturday announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around 40 gilded statues that were buried more than 2,500 years ago, near the Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara. pic.twitter.com/BCwGOjEYB3