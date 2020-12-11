ハリソン・フォードさん　最後のインディー・ジョーンズ役

BBCの報道によれば、ハリソン・フォードさんが考古学者インディー・ジョーンズ役を演ずるのはこれで5度目。今回の出演でフォードさんは同シリーズを下りる。
監督はジェイムズ・マンゴールド氏が手掛ける。封切予定は2022年7月。
Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022.— Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020
インディー・ジョーンズ・シリーズの新作については、ウォールト・ディズニー・スタジオは投資家向けオンラインプレゼンテーションで明らかにした。プレゼンではこの他、『スター・ウォーズ』シリーズ。マーベルの新作についての発表も行われた。
