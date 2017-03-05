英女優エマ・ワトソン　大胆セミヌードに「偽善」との非難　【写真】

ハリー・ポッターシリーズの映画でおなじみの人気女優で、国連「UNウィメン」の親善大使を務め、女性の権利を求める活動家であるワトソンさん（26）は、雑誌Vanity Fairのまさにヒロインとなった。インタビュー記事の中で掲載された、バーバリーのボレロだけを上半身にまとい、組まれた腕の上には、あられもない胸の一部が写っているセミヌード写真が、インターネットユーザーの様々な反応を呼び起こしたからだ。
Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker.
新聞Daily Mailのコラムニスト、ハートリー・ブリューワー氏など、多くの人が、ワトソンさんを偽善的だと非難している。一方ネットユーザーの中には「フェミニストにも、自分の身体を披露する権利がある」と主張する人達もいた。
Emma Watson: "Feminism, feminism… gender wage gap… why oh why am I not taken seriously… feminism… oh, and here are my tits!" pic.twitter.com/gb7OvxzRH9— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) 1 марта 2017 г.
@JuliaHB1 Feminism is about giving women FREE CHOICE. They can cover up or expose their bodies as they want. You've missed the point
— Evie (@EvieA_x) 1 марта 2017 г.
