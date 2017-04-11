美人航空整備士が過激な写真でインスタグラムのスターに　閲覧注意！【写真】

スプートニク日本
ハワードさんは学校卒業後、米軍に入隊し、軍用航空整備士の職に習熟した。19歳の時にアフガニスタンに派遣され、そこでは自分の身の安全のため24時間M16自動小銃を携帯しなければならなかったという。
ホワードさんは帰国後パワーリフティングに熱中し、4年間で世界中の数千人のファンを魅了するボディを手に入れた。
My website will be launching within the next few weeks! Go to Hopeisabelhoward.com or click the link in my IG bio to subscribe so you can be notified as soon as it goes live! I'm so excited for this as I will be bringing you guys fun and exciting things through this new platform!😆🙌🏽 Camera @ohrangutang H&M @cristinapilo
