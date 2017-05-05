イヴァンカ氏　子どもとダンス！【動画】

スプートニク日本
イヴァンカ氏は同投稿で、「仕事の後の、私の子どもたちとのダンスパーティー」と書いている。
Little moments matter, especially for working moms!! #TBT to an after-work dance party with my boys. @WorkingMother magazine outlined 10 additional things I have to say about motherhood in my #WomenWhoWorkBook. See the article at: http://bit.ly/2q260xz
Публикация от Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Май 4 2017 в 5:02 PDT
