ＳＮＳユーザー、「裸の庭師の日」を祝う　【写真】

この「祝日」は、２００５年に米国人のマーク・ストーリーさんとダニエル・ジョンソンさんが考案したもので、それ以来、毎年５月の第１土曜日に「祝われて」いる。
ストーリーさんとジョンソンさんは、同フラッシュモブの目的について、ただ楽しむことだけではないと指摘している。WNGDの公式サイトでは「ガーデニングを裸で行うことは、ただ気持ちがいいだけでなく、それがたとえ晴れの日の数分間であったとしても、私たち人間はこの惑星の一部であることを思い出させるのに役立つ」と述べられている。
Today is World Naked Gardening day. This is me loving life picking some of the chillies in our backyard. The Naughty Corner (my new home 😋) just acquired some new greenery last week too! We now have 2 chilli trees, mint, some sneaky succulent (that I may or may not have retrieved from around the Rosebery area), cacti, a Venus fly trap and some colourful shrubs. Love being naked outside… love my weird little plant collection. Come at me winter 🌻🌱🌸🌞🌺🌵🌶 #worldnakedgardeningday #gardening #succulents #neoburlesque #showgirl #chilli #naked #thenaughtycorner
