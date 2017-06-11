ポール・マッカトニーの娘、　ゴミから服作りへ【動画】

スプートニク日本
By 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans by weight. We must protect our oceans. Today, on #WorldOceansDay, we have collaborated with @Parley.tv and @SeaShepherd to raise awareness around the biggest threats to our oceans today. In honour of @CaptainPaulWatson’s lifetime of work in conserving the oceans, our limited edition #FalabellaGO backpack is made from recycled marine plastic, with 100% of proceeds going to benefit Sea Shepherd and their ongoing efforts. Learn more on #StellasWorld and pre-order the bag at #StellaMcCartney.com now. #StellaCares #StellaXParley #ParleyAIR
ステラさんはベジタリアンで、動物愛護団体「PETA」を支援し、自身のコレクションではナチュラルレザーや毛皮を用いない。
この前、イヴァンカ・トランプさんは35ドル（約4000円）のドレスを着ているところを発見された。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)