グーグルのニューラルネットワーク「Deep Dream 」が木星を悪夢に変える【写真】

宇宙のイラストを専門とするアーティストのニック・ステーィブンスさんは、NASAの木星探査機「ジュノー」が撮影した木星の画像を「Deep Dream」で処理。悪夢のような写真が出来上がった。
Google's #Deepdream applied to a #juno image of #jupiter pic.twitter.com/tgECvtQ3a4— NickStevens Graphics (@runnymonkey) 14 июня 2017 г.
次の画像は、いくつかの例です。
Google's #deepdream applied to #juno shot of #jupiter!— NickStevens Graphics (@runnymonkey) 14 июня 2017 г.
This one is full of snakes…
Before and after… pic.twitter.com/OvWg6Rl7DW
Googles #deepdream applied to the M101 #Galaxy— NickStevens Graphics (@runnymonkey) 14 июня 2017 г.
Before and after!
The night does indeed have a thousand eyes… pic.twitter.com/VU2bdyjkhS
Google's #deepdream applied to #juno shot of #jupiter!— NickStevens Graphics (@runnymonkey) 14 июня 2017 г.
Before and after…
Amazing how similar small versions look… pic.twitter.com/nmxi0bsCks
