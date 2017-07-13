「ダイエット」ビフォーアフター画像の秘密　女性ブロガー【写真】

スミスさんは、自身のアカウントの画像ほぼすべてを、これら写真の謎の解明にあてている。
比較画像にスミスさんは「同じ女性。同じ日。同じ時間」と書き込む。
写真とともにスミスさんは、「良い」写真のためにどんなポーズを取り、照明の場所を選ぶべきかを明かしている。スミスさんによると、実質的にすべてのヒップを魅力的に見せることが可能で、大事なことは、セルライトが伸ばされて、引き締まったヒップに見えるような態勢を取ること。
スミスさんはフォロワーに、実際の身体を愛することと、みんなが理想的に見えようと心がけているSNSの言いなりにならないことを呼びかけている。
Same girl, same day, same time. 〰 With a camera angle and clothing I can change my body into something that society would deem more acceptable than the photo on the right. 〰 Recently insta was voted as the most damaging app to body image/self esteem. That's not ok. 〰 The media constantly wants us to be more filtered, more posed, more flexed. Making us ashamed, afraid and resentful of our bodies, our natural vessel. 〰 We compare ourselves to these images of posed, strategically taken photos. Comparing yourself is a thief of your joy/self love and even more so when you're comparing aesthetics to images that aren't reality. 〰 Both these photos are beautiful. Both these photos are worthy. However only one of these photos is truly me, comfortable and naturally loving myself… 〰 Get rid of accounts that make you feel negative, get rid of people in your life that don't make you feel happy, loved and beautiful. Don't let an all ruin your life. 💜💛💜
Would you believe me if I told you there was 6 months between these pictures? How about 6 minutes and a bit of posing / smoothing of the skin on an app? ❌HINT❌: it's the second one. 〰 I could tell you I've restricted, spent every second in the gym and this is my transformation. Would you believe it? 〰 I could tell you I've been using a cellulite toning detox cream for a week and this is the result, would you believe me? 〰 I could tell you I've cut out sugar for 3 weeks and ran 12 miles a day and this is my transformation, would you believe it? 〰 I could tell you that I've eaten a certain protein bar for breakfast everyday along side shakes for lunch and this is the result. Would you believe it? 〰 I could tell you that I was depressed on the left and happier now on the right, would you believe it? I could tell you that I weigh less on the right, would you believe it? 〰 The reality of things we see are often so far from the truth. 6 minutes difference, same day, same girl just posed a smoothing skin filter used. 〰 Dont trust everything you see on the internet or in the media. Don't compare yourself, don't strive to be a fake image or anything other than your true authentic self for that matter. You rule as you are, do you, please you and live for you. Unfollow negative pages and surround yourself with love. You've got this, I've got this, we've all got this. 💛We are strong, valid, worthy and powerful beyond measure.
Every time I log into Instagram I see some variation of fitness model posing with a booty pop. 〰 The expectations of women's butts or what's seen as attractive has been basically narrowed down to tiny waist, big, round butt with no cellulite. (I mean, fuck what's 'seen as attractive' anyways but the pressure is real and affecting many) We see it everywhere 'squat for the perfect booty' 'she squats bro' URGH. 〰 The thing is… all butts are beautiful. Big Small Flat Round Cellulite Smaller than hips Bigger than hips Etc etc etc etc. Literally no exceptions. 〰 Our butts look different in different clothing, poses and underwear and that's cool. 〰 Just remember, poses and filters make bodies look entirely different and cellulite is cute and normal. Don't compare yourself to anyone.
先の報道によると、オーストラリアのフィットネスブロガー、フェネラ・スカーレット・マッカールさんはインスタグラムで、SNSにある女性たちの「理想的な」写真に隠されたものを語った。
