全ネットが「惚れた」　世界一セクシーなヘリの女性パイロット【写真】

スプートニク日本
トーレスさんはブラジル生まれで、経済学の教育を受けたが、卒業後は活動分野を変え、パイロットになった。
Of course we couldn't miss doing a Heli flight on our honeymoon! 🚁🇺🇸😁…. Thanks to Pacific North Helicopters we had the amazing opportunity to fly over this beautiful place.Of course we couldn't miss doing a Heli flight on our honeymoon. 🚁🇺🇸 Thanks to Pacific North Helicopters we had the amazing opportunity to fly over this amazing place. They offer tours from $80 per person! It's a must do when in Lake Tahoe. They also offer training in the r22 and r44 and of course, I couldn't resist doing some emergency maneuvers in the r44. 😅😜😜
新たな職業のおかげでトーレスさんは世界28カ国を飛び回り、仕事や旅行風景を投稿するインスタグラムのページは、およそ6万人がフォローしている。
なおお先に、スプートニクが最もセクシーな女性犯罪者をチョイスしてみた。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)