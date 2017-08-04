マッコウクジラについて何を知っていますか？　驚くべき動物の希少映像がネットに登場

スプートニク日本
In 2008 a team of researchers suggest that, unlike other cetaceans, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus), Vulnerable (IUCN)appear to enter short, but periodic, bouts of sleep throughout the day — an observation that Kaplan says could hint that sperm-whales are actually "the least sleep-dependent mammals known." Whow another record for them!!!! Photograph taken under permit during Wildlife Photo Tour to Dominica with www.banfi.ch
Swimming with sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus), is an unforgettable experience, specially when the animal let you swim with him side by side, without accelerate. Photograph taken under permit during WPT to Dominica with Wildlife Photo Tours. www.banfi.ch
Pod of Sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus), Vulnerable (IUCN) socializing When sperm whales socialize, they emit complex patterns of clicks called codas. They will spend much of the time rubbing against each other. Photograph taken under permit during Wildlife Photo Tour to Dominica with www.banfi.ch
In Dominica, sperm whales Physeter macrocephalus, Vulnerable (IUCN), are spotted in pods (families) up to 8 quiet animals; normally they allow quiet swimmers to approach rather close for the happiness of whales' lovers and underwater photographers. The sperm whale is truly an animal of extremes. The sperm whale is the largest toothed whale: males can reach up to 18 metres and weigh up to 60 metric tonnes, while the females are about a third shorter and half as heavy. Photo taken under permit with Wildlife Photo Tours to Dominica. www.banfi.ch
