「南極最高のバーは？」各大陸のベストバー調査【写真】

両氏の著書からの抜粋を英タブロイド紙「デイリー・メール」が伝えている。
南極大陸で選ばれたのは、ウクライナの南極基地「アカデミク・ヴェルナツキー」内にある「ファラデー」。この店でのアルコール飲料の価格はおよそ３ドルだという。
#tbt Famous Faraday (now Vernadsky) Bar in Antarctica. My first research cruise. It's always like this, isn't it?… pic.twitter.com/z8W7O6bEFB— Gerard McCarthy (@ger_the_sea) 4 июня 2015 г.
ヨーロッパからはストックホルムの「Tweed/Burgandy」とロンドンの「Callooh Callay」、アジアからはシンガポールの「Atlas」とムンバイの「Aer at the Four Seasons」が選ばれた。
Is love in the air? Here are 44 bars perfect for a first date in London: @MAPMaison @Callooh_callay @encantlondon https://t.co/sHM6N57JK1 pic.twitter.com/6IAg0LeBGB— DesignMyNight London (@DesignMyNight) 8 октября 2017 г.
I'm at Atlas Grand Lobby & Bar in Singapore https://t.co/iALkuNWFWL pic.twitter.com/sCmeDcgQjA— Scottmelvin (@scottmelvin) 21 сентября 2017 г.
アフリカ・中東からはケープタウンの「Asoka」とテルアビブの「Benny's Cask Ale Pub」、オーストラリアからはメルボルンの「Bar Americano」とシドニーの「The Baxter Inn」が選ばれた。
חוגגים יום הולדת 3 ל-Benny's Cask Ale Pub— Doron Benda (@DBenda6) 5 августа 2017 г.
לא האמנו שישרוד, אבל מסתבר שאנחנו שותים כאן מספיק כדי להחזיק אותו via Fa… https://t.co/YOjGjiTyR9 pic.twitter.com/3Iem1ZJjWJ
北アメリカで選ばれた２店はどちらも米国にある。ニューヨークの「Dead Rabbit」とダラスの「Midnight Rambler」だ。南アメリカからはハバナの「El Floridita」とリマの「The English Bar at the Country Club Hotel」が選ばれた。
It keeps goin — The Dead Rabbit — won best bar in the world pic.twitter.com/lAj9SSI9gi— Easy D (@joshuetree) 4 октября 2017 г.
１０月初め、２０１７年の「世界のバー５０選」の１位にロンドンの「American Bar」が選ばれた。２位もロンドンのホテル「Mondrian」の「Dandelyan」、３位はニューヨークの「The Nomad」が入った。
Premios @50BestBars 2017: #1 American Bar del Hotel Savoy, Londres. Best Bar in Europe, Best Bar in the World. https://t.co/91JQuL2hjh #ADB pic.twitter.com/5kyZdcKqj9— Aires de Bares (@AiresdeBares) 9 октября 2017 г.
