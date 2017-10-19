エド・シーラン歌手、両手骨折で来日公演中止　自転車事故

スプートニク日本
シーラン歌手は自転車事故による両手を骨折した。インスタグラムでシーラン歌手はギプスをはめた腕の写真を投稿し、「医者に行ったら右手首と左肘を骨折していることが分かったので、生演奏のコンサートは当面、無理になった」と説明。
A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS — Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged.
コンサート中止について、「その後のコンサートの予定については治り具合をみながら決めることになる。詳細はまた追って発表する」と発表した。
ＡＦＰ通信によると、シーラン歌手は、台湾の台北、大阪、韓国のソウル、東京、中国の香港での公演を中止した。
