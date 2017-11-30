米VOGUE、日本のロボットと史上初のモデル契約【写真】

スプートニク日本
写真を撮るのはニューヨークのフォトグラファー、マーク・ペルクメジアンさん。ペルクメジアンさんがツイッターで明らかにしたところ、撮影は日本で行われる。
エリカは大阪大教授の石黒浩氏らが開発。同氏は、こうした日本のロボット工学の成果が私たちの人生をより良くすると考える。
２０１５年に造られたエリカは、新しい目、耳、そして他のより現実的な部分など、より人間らしい姿になった。 エリカは石黒氏の以前のロボットとは異なる。 ロボットの会話能力を大幅に改善し、ボディー・ランゲージ能力を追加。 エリカは２３歳で、解剖学の分野で教育を受けた。非常に知的で美しい。
