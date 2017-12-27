中国のスーパーマーケットにトランプ大統領の髪形をした巨大な犬の人形が設置される【動画・写真】

スプートニク日本
新年を前に設置された金色の髪の毛と眉毛、そして鼻を持つ巨大な白い犬の人形は、首に赤いマフラーをし、人差し指を立てている。なお２０１８年の旧正月は２月１６日。
ＳＮＳユーザーたちは、トランプ大統領が演説や討論の最中によく人差し指を立てると指摘している。赤いマフラーは、トランプ大統領のトレンドマークである赤のネクタイを象徴している。
Welcome the #TrumpDog: A giant dog figure sporting Trump's hairdo and gesture is seen outside a shopping mall in downtown Taiyuan, capital of Shanxi Province, heralding the upcoming Year of the Dog. US President Trump was born in 1946 in the Year of the Dog. pic.twitter.com/SwbIZrKrmN— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 26 декабря 2017 г.
なお８月には米ホワイトハウスの近くに同じような人形が設置された。この時は、高さ約９メートルの巨大なニワトリの人形だった。
