Googleアプリが絵画からそっくりさんを探し出してくれる！

スプートニク日本
こんな感じだ：
Torn between which one I think is better likeness with the Google Arts and Culture app. pic.twitter.com/uSw8RmOip8— Felicia Day (@feliciaday) 13 января 2018 г.
This google arts and culture app is pretty amazing. Feel real strong about my 40% 😳 pic.twitter.com/2iyexRkUG5— pw (@petewentz) 14 января 2018 г.
Id say it's more than 39% #GoogleArts pic.twitter.com/DyzcfRfuJq— Ben Price (@TeachBenPrice) 13 января 2018 г.
時にとっても面白い結果が出ることもある。例えば米ニューヨークのキャロライン・ワイザーさんは約２０回自撮りしたが、オランダの画家ヤン・ステーンの作品に描かれているおどおどした男性が毎回表示されるという。
I’ve taken like 20 selfies with the Google arts & culture app and gotten this horrifying guy as my top result EVERY SINGLE TIME, who do I sue pic.twitter.com/PjuvT0IXIU— Caroline Wazer (@CarolineWazer) 13 января 2018 г.
oh…ok. thanks #GoogleArts pic.twitter.com/qNoKFIDIJl— squiggle hair bich (@gialigammari) 13 января 2018 г.
１月１３日、Arts&Cultureは米国のAppStoreの無料アプリランキングで１位になった。なお「Is your portrait in a museum?」の機能は今のところ複数の国でしか提供されておらず（ロシアではまだ提供されていない）、大勢のＳＮＳユーザーが残念がっている。
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)