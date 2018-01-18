ルーマニアの米ＭＤ基地、羊の群れが脅威に【写真】

スプートニク日本
近くの自治体の首長は、米軍がやって来るずっと以前から、羊は「何の問題もなく放牧されていた」として、「羊は人間とは違う。羊は規則には従わず、セキュリティセンサーが有効な場所に入り込み、フェンスに触れて警報システムを作動させている」と話している。
I got pulled over, and questioned for taking pictures of sheep in Romania. I don't think they were top secret sheep or anything, but they were very concerned. https://t.co/HTnIU8vvYr— Martin Egnash (@Marty_Stripes) 16 января 2018 г.
米国の軍人らにとって、このような隣人は好ましいものではない。既に２０１４年、米軍はルーマニア政府に対し、戦略施設から１０メートル以内に羊小屋があるとして苦情を申し立てている。
One of the most important strategic sites in Europe for the US military, the Deveselu base in southern Romania, has come under threat from a rather unexpected enemy: a flock of sheep https://t.co/3xCJ0dcacS pic.twitter.com/x4JWXiSiao— AFP news agency (@AFP) 16 января 2018 г.
