法王、機内で添乗員カップル結婚式執行【写真】

カップルは２０１０年２月２７日に結婚式を予定していたが、当日にチリではマグニチュード８．８の地震が発生し、教会も破壊したため、結婚式は中止となった。カップルは後程、法的に結婚した上で子供が２人いる。しかし、法王がチャーター機に搭乗することを知った際、挙式を頼むことを決めていたという。
共同通信によると、法王は２人の結婚指輪を祝福し、即席の結婚証明書にも署名。機上で結婚式を執り行うのは初めてだと話していたという。
A man, a woman, and the Pope walk onto a plane…— CNN International (@cnni) 18 января 2018 г.
Pope Francis marries two flight attendants in impromptu ceremony aboard the papal plane https://t.co/fROrYYDOK4 pic.twitter.com/3vLMZjjGI0
PAPAL PLANE #MARRIAGE: @Pontifex Pope Francis two flight attendants on a trip across #Chile pic.twitter.com/Ji1K25J8xk— Shepard Smith (@ShepNewsTeam) 18 января 2018 г.
The hand written marriage certificate after Pope Francis married couple on Latam plane. Photo credit: Courtney Walsh pic.twitter.com/1QFy2wqUCk— Steve Dorsey (@steve_dorsey) 18 января 2018 г.
