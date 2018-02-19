ディカプリオさん　ヤクートの極寒に仰天

スプートニク日本
ポストには、この村では先日、人間の住む場所としての最低記録気温に近い、マイナス６２度が観測されたことが書かれ、「地元民はこれだけの寒さは１５年ぶり。気候変動は人類の生命、社会生活に実際的な脅威をつきつけている」と書き込まれた。
Recently, thermometers broke when temperatures reached near-record in the Siberian village of #Oymyakon (Republic of Sakha), known as the coldest inhabited place on Earth. The estimated temperature that night was around —62℃ (-111.6°F). Locals said they haven't recorded such levels in the past 15 years. #climatechange is posing a real threat to local people's lives and life structures, changing the soils, the fauna and the flora. Footage: from documentary "Oymyakon" by Dominik Bari, Felipe Paiva, Petr Vinokurov
このポストにはドキュメント映画『オイミャコン』（ドミニコ・バリ、フェリペ・パイヴァ、ピョートル・ヴィノクーロフ監督撮影）の一部が貼りこまれている。
一方、後日、ディカプリオさん個人のインスタグラムに今度はロシアとの国境に近い中国の黒竜江省についてのポストが現れた。つい先日、マイナス４０度まで気温が下がった事実とともにこんなコメントが。「研究者らはこうした気候変動は北極の温暖化によって引き起こされうると予想している。」
#Regram #RG @EverydayClimateChange: Photo by @bernardodeniz For @everydayclimatechange: A Chinese woman sells seeds in the street market in China’s Heilongjiang province, near the border with Russia at —40 Celsius (-40 F). Extreme temperatures are more common nowadays with a side effect of climate change. Worldwide record setting cold temperatures during the first weeks of 2018. Some scientists believe that Arctic warming may be a factor in this type of weather. #winter #everydayclimatechange #china #winter
