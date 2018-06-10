「トランプ・金バーガー」　米朝会談控えシンガポールで新作メニュー合戦勃発【写真】

スプートニク日本
「Wolf Burgers」レストランは「世界平和バーガー」を開発。朝鮮半島の伝統的肉料理プルコギとキムチ、大根の漬け物にきつね色になるまで痛めた玉ねぎ、米国産チェダーチーズなどを組合せた。
@POTUS Dear President Trump,in honor of the upcoming summit in Singapore,WOLF Burgers has created a The Burger for World Peace.We would like to invite you and Chairman Kim to enjoy this burger that we have created in honour of both your efforts to come together @wolfburgersg pic.twitter.com/fNFhJ06ZdE— wolfburgersg (@wolfburgersg) 5 июня 2018 г.
あるホテルでは「トランプ・金バーガー」を提供。朝鮮半島伝統の餅「トック」とフライドポテトを組合せた。「首脳会談」の名前を冠したアイスティーはゆず茶を混ぜたもの。
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un are not in Singapore yet but a burger named after them has already been created https://t.co/C4mSvfSZqK pic.twitter.com/jTqQmAkyST— Business Insider MY (@BizInsiderMY) 8 июня 2018 г.
カクテルセット「ブロマンス（男性同士の非常に親密な非性的関係）」も興味深い。バー「Hopheads」が提供するこのカクテルにはダイエットコカ・コーラとテキーラ、アサヒの黒ビールに白ぶどうから出来た朝鮮半島の焼酎「ソジュ」が含まれている。
その他興味深い新作には「カウボーイ・キムチ・バーガー」がある。
「ロケット・マン」タコス
カクテル「トランプ」（バーボンベースの青いカクテル）と「キム」（ソジュ入りの赤いカクテル）。
The “Trump” is a layered bourbon-based drink in the colors of the American flag. The “Kim” is deep red and shaken with soju, a vodka-like alcohol loved in both Koreas. Both are served on the rocks to describe their relationship 😂 #TrumpKimSummit #SingaporeSummit #KimJongUn pic.twitter.com/PtkQSio5lD— Crab Countess (@Crabcountess) 9 июня 2018 г.
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)