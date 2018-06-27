カタールに世界初の「Angry Birds」のテーマパークがオープン【写真】

スプートニク日本
ドーハのショッピングモール「ドーハ・フェスティバル・シティ」にできたこの「アングリーバード・ワールド」、敷地面積は１万７千平方メートルもある。
カタール観光局はアトラクション「ブラスト・ボンブ」は落下の醍醐味を、「レッド・アラート」はくらくらするような急カーブのスリルを楽しめると自信満々。
The first ever @AngryBirds theme park to open in one of #Qatar’s biggest shopping malls, @DohaFestCity!— Visit Qatar (@VisitQatar) 13 июня 2018 г.
The birds may be angry but they sure are a blast and you will have the time of your life! #VisitQatar pic.twitter.com/opxg6qu9vP
「ドーハ・フェスティバル・シティ」の目玉は子どもの教育センター「ビッグ・ツリー」。小さな子どもたちはゲーム形式でカタールの文化、音楽、芸術に親しむことができる。スリリングな体験をしたいという子どもには風の揺らす中、鳥の飛ぶ高さに張られた１００メートルのロープを伝い、テーマパーク全体を俯瞰するチャンスもある。
Angry Birds World, a one-of-a kind entertainment park, opened its doors for public at the Doha Festival City (DFC) in Qatar on Thursday. The 17,000 square meters park, comprising an indoor space of 6,500 square meters https://t.co/zPPdMalejS pic.twitter.com/x7h6n4jpV1— Discover Qatar (@365_Qatar) 22 июня 2018 г.
今回の「アングリーバード・ワールド」の開園はカタールが長年にわたって実現させている家族レジャー＆レクリエーション・インフラ発展戦略の一端。.
