ハワイで観光客がアザラシを触って１５００ドルの罰金を科される

アラバマ州から訪れた観光客は、なぜモンクアザラシに触れるべきではないのかを、自分の経験をもとに説明した。ワシントン・ポスト紙が報じた。
Take me back to this beautiful place 😏 watching some Hawaiian Monk Seals resting at a beautiful beach on Kauai. 📸 with iPhone8+ Jetzt erstmal den #BadBoys im nächsten Spiel der #ehfeuro2018 die Daumen drücken hier aus dem kalten verschneiten München @dhb_teams 💪 wer von euch schaut das Spiel heute? #hawaii #roundtrip #monkseals *… #handball #wirfuerd #hawaiian #monkseal #holiday #travel #travelgram #hawaiitag #iphone8plus #animals #seal #beautiful #nature #photography #travelpic #travelblog #wanderxwonder #students #studentlife
目を引く黄色い標識は、好奇心旺盛な観光客に対し、絶滅危惧種のハワイモンクアザラシに近づかないよう呼びかけている。ハワイモンクアザラシは、浜辺に上がって休息することがある。
アラバマ州からハワイに訪れた観光客は、ハワイモンクアザラシに触り、ウミガメを追いかけまわして１５００ドルの罰金を科された。
Seriously, these #animals are killing me!! 😂😂😂😍 #hawaiian #monkseals #chilling it out #bigtime at #poipubeach, scratching their bellies, #enjoying the sun, #hangingout as all the other #folks do on a #lazy #sunday #afternoon!! But do not forget! The #neomonchus is a highly #endangeredspecies where are there just #1200 #animals left. #dont approach, don't feed, don't touch!! Take your trash out. Be mindful. It is on us to #changeourways!!. @natgeo @sea_legacy #turningthetide #nevertoolate #forachange. #eos60d #nofilter #onlyinhawaii #havealohawilltravel #hawaiilife #kauailife #hawaii #travelgram #instatravel #instaaloha
