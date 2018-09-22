メーガン妃が慈善料理本を発刊　記念昼食会でヘンリー王子がお茶目な行動【写真・動画】

スプートニク日本
本の著者となったのは２０１７年ロンドンで発生したグレンフェル・タワー火災の被災者の女性たち。被災者の女性らは世界のいろいろな国からの代表者だった。本には、その彼女らが立ち上げた食生活を支える団体で使われている５０を超えるレシピが入った。料理本『トゥゲザー』はネット上で多くの市民からの注目を集めている。
New:: The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/AYCWf4hCqf— harry and meghan fan (@harryandmeghan4) 17 сентября 2018 г.
昼食会にはメーガン妃の母親のドリヤ・レグランドさん（６２）も出席し、はつらつとした姿が注目を集めた。
Meghan Markle wore a bold, menswear-inspired coat—and her mom elegantly coordinated with her style. https://t.co/gqGmV1xj5H— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) 21 сентября 2018 г.
ＳＮＳ上にこのイベントの際してのヘンリー王子とメーガン妃のビデオが駆け巡った。昼食会に集まったゲストらと歓談するメーガン妃の横で、ヘンリー王子は風に乱れる王妃の髪を優しく整え、愛情を示していた。
When you just have to flatten down the wife’s hair on a windy day… pic.twitter.com/4E7L3iurB7— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) 20 сентября 2018 г.
別のビデオではヘンリー王子は背中の後ろに手を回して、ケーキをいくつか隠し持ち、お茶目なしぐさをしていた。
I could be wrong but I reckon we’ve caught Prince Harry red handed stealing some samosas from the Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook event they were at today!! Have a watch… #HubbCommunityKitchen @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/3BWd0TYqj8— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) 20 сентября 2018 г.
