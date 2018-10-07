吸血鬼の牙を持つ黒猫がネット上のスターに【動画】

スプートニク日本
なお米ニューヨークに住むモンクの飼い主によると、大きな犬歯がモンクを悩ませていることはないという。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
That time I was working on my vampireness 🧛🏿♀️(is that even a word?), but was distracted by a leaf #ohlook #aleaf #icantstayfocused 👹🍃🍂.. CLOAK BY: @nolababies #halloween #itscoming #vampirecat #vampires #cemetery #gothcat #shortattentionspan #teef #fangs #sabertooth #panther #cloak #catsinclothes #monkeybusiness #halloweencat #halloween2018 #catswiththeirmouthsopen #catsofinsta #cutecats ##catswiththeirtonguesout #catsofig #igkitty #dracula #igcats #tbthursday #throwback🔙 #catvideo
飼い主は、モンク用に歴史の中で最も有名な吸血鬼ドラキュラの衣装を入手した。墓石を背景にした「撮影」は、完璧なイメージづくりに貢献した。
現在、モンクとその兄弟ビーンのインスタグラムのフォロワーは、８万８０００人を超えている。
