世界最大で悪臭振りまく花、咲き誇る【写真】

ショクダイオオコンニャクが咲くのは２日のみ。花は高さ３メートルに及ぶこともある。
Best time to visit the Princess of Wales Conservatory! Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the titan arum, is a flowering plant with the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world. Amorphophallus inflorescences. What does inflorescence mean? The answers lie in the morphology, or the flower forms of the genus. Amorphophallus flowers are very small, but grouped in large flowering structures called inflorescences. The inflorescence of every Amorphophallus species and every plant in the family of Araceae, consists of a bract (modified leaf) called a spathe, surrounding a spike-shaped organ called a spadix. #royalbotanicgardenskew #kew #botanicalgardens #gardening #garden #amorphophallus #amorphophallustitanum #plantnerd
内側は赤、外面は黄色がかった薄い緑色をしている。
La flor del Titan Arum s'està tancant… Princess of Wales Conservatory, Kew Gardens, 13-10-18 #kew #kewgardens #botanical #flowers #titanarum #amorphophallustitanum #garden #jardi #jardin #london #richmonduk #arum #prinessofwalesconservatory #amorphophallus #flor #flores #fleurs #gardening #jardineria #corpseflower @kewgardens @kew_photographer @the_happy_horticulturist @kewgardensphotos
臭いは腐った卵と腐った魚を混ぜ合わせたものに似ている。
