目の錯覚で結婚式が「誘惑的」に【写真】

画像には、白いウエディングドレスを着た花嫁が写っているが、そのドレスの丈はかなり短いように思われる。だがよく見てみると、ドレスに問題はなく、前に立っている女性が原因で生じた錯覚であることがわかる。
https://t.co/ycMsp22oOq#Crack #DoubleTake— Walt Armour (@walta1237) 25 октября 2018 г.
BLUSHING BRIDE People think this innocent wedding photo is much ruder than it is… can you see the cheeky reason why?
An optical illusion makes the bride look like she has A LOT more on display than she really does pic.twitter.com/EzFNSaPub8
なおユーザーの中には、この錯覚を見つけるために約３０秒かかったという人たちもいた。
