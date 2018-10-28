怖いけど感動：若いアーティストの恐ろしいメイクがネットで話題に【写真】

スプートニク日本
ハロウィンのイベントで誰よりも「怖くて恐ろしい」存在になるためには、「びっくりさせる衣装」だけでは不十分だ。顔も衣装に合わせなければならない。
この点でワンダーリッヒさんに並ぶものはいない。１０万人を超えるワンダーリッヒさんのインスタグラム（metamorphosia_fx）のフォロワーたちは、このように考えている。
ワンダーリッヒさんは、身の毛もよだつ作品をつくり出す。このような驚くべき効果を生み出せるのは本物のアーティストのみだ。
ワンダーリッヒさんの手にかかれば、魅力的な女性の顔は「地獄から復活した」ような血まみれの恐ろしい顔に様変わりする。
特に衝撃的なのは、層になっているメイクアップ技術で、「肌をめくる」と血だらけの顔が現れ、さらに恐ろしさが増す。
