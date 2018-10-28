登録
23:39 2018年10月28日
    ユリア・ワンダーリッヒさん

    怖いけど感動：若いアーティストの恐ろしいメイクがネットで話題に【写真】

    プロのメイクアップアーティスト、ユリア・ワンダーリッヒさん（ドイツで今年の最優秀メイクアップアーティストとして認められる）が、ハロウィンに向けて「地獄から復活」したようなメイクを披露した。

    ハロウィンのイベントで誰よりも「怖くて恐ろしい」存在になるためには、「びっくりさせる衣装」だけでは不十分だ。顔も衣装に合わせなければならない。

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    When you are obviously not satisfied with your plastic surgery! I filmed hours of this 😏.. #throwbackthursday #metamorphosiafx #plasticsurgerygonewrong #injury #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas #horrrormakeup #sfx #sfxmakeup #specialmakeupeffects #bloodyface #gore #muscleanatomy #siliconeface #plasticsurgery #skinnedalive #skinned #chemicalpeeling #instabeauty #topmodel #medshots.. *silicone @smoothon. *fx palette, flesh tone palette, glazing gel red 3, bruise red, fleet street bloodworks drying paste @skinillustratorofficial @ppipremiereproducts. *dolly red lenses @linsenfinder. * silicone dried blood, blood red, medium cool, light @fastfxbydf @dermaflage.. #sfx #specialmakeupeffects #sfxmakeup #faceoff @the.horror.hub @thehorrorgallery @arts.hub @art_spotlight @9gag @classyvirals #classyvirals @hypnaughty.makeup @makeupartistmag @insane.brains @insanelabz @bearded_horror @artistic_unity_ @crazy.makeups @fun_bestvids @sfxatlas @halloween_sfx_makeup @halloweenmakeupideas #9gag @muaawesome @muas_club @undiscovered_muas @undiscoveredmakeupart #undiscovered_muas #discovervideos #linsenfinder

    Публикация от Julia Wunderlich (@metamorphosia_fx) 18 Окт 2018 в 3:27 PDT

    ​この点でワンダーリッヒさんに並ぶものはいない。１０万人を超えるワンダーリッヒさんのインスタグラム（metamorphosia_fx）のフォロワーたちは、このように考えている。

    ​ワンダーリッヒさんは、身の毛もよだつ作品をつくり出す。このような驚くべき効果を生み出せるのは本物のアーティストのみだ。

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Hi October! So hot here inside👅🔥 it's that time of the year to show who you really are and shed your skin! ;-). Blood from @mouthfx. @skinillustratorofficial @ppipremiereproducts fleet street blood, drying paste blood Hi October!. @mehronmakeup Paradise paint aq black, red, white, grey. @fastfxbf silicones. @maskworld_com lenses "Matrix". Silicone tongue @mouldlife sculptgel. Beauty products: foundation, powder @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_de. Wig peach angel @star.style.wigs….. #metamorphosiafx #starstylewigs #thehorrorhub #horrorsfx #horrorart #horrormakeup #skinillustrator #fastfxbydf #skinillustratorofficial #dupemag #crazymakeups #100daysofmakeupchallenge #makeupartistmagazine #hypnaughtymakeup #sfx #nyxprofessionalmakeup #mouldlife #ppipremiereproducts #outofthekitmakeup #outofthekit #mehron #mehronmakeup #31daysofmehronhalloween #specialmakeupeffects #spfx #spfxmakeup #sfxatlas #crazymakeups #halloweenmakeupideas @artsvisions @makeupartistmag @wakeupandmakeup @makeupartists_worldwide @crazy.makeups @arts.hub @classyvirals @michaeltoddbeauty @beautycomposer @halloweenmakeupideas @halloween_sfx_makeup @fiercesociety

    Публикация от Julia Wunderlich (@metamorphosia_fx) 30 Сен 2018 в 4:37 PDT

    ​ワンダーリッヒさんの手にかかれば、魅力的な女性の顔は「地獄から復活した」ような血まみれの恐ろしい顔に様変わりする。

    特に衝撃的なのは、層になっているメイクアップ技術で、「肌をめくる」と血だらけの顔が現れ、さらに恐ろしさが増す。

    インスタグラムの新たなメイクトレンド ラメで飾りつけした舌

