アマゾン本社で「死体花」開花

この花がその異名を与えられた理由は、異名に相応しいその臭い。だが、稀有な現象を見るためにオフィスにやって来た数千人の訪問客が、この臭いによって追い払われるということはなかった。
There's something stinky in The Spheres. An Amorphophallus titanum, better known as a corpse flower, took up residence last month and is blooming this weekend. It's a rare event. The corpse flower usually takes about seven years to produce its first bloom, which only remains open for about 48 hours, with the bloom beginning last night. While blooming the corpse flower, native to Sumatra, Indonesia, possesses an odor of rotting flesh, which gives the plant its popular nickname. “One of our goals with The Spheres is to encourage anyone passing through, visiting, or working to learn something new – to sit and learn something about the plants inside as they all have a unique story to tell, including Morticia, our first corpse flower,” said Spheres program manager, Justin Schroeder. “This is super exciting for our horticulture team and we are really excited to share it with Amazonians and our local community.” #thespheres #seattle #corpseflower
この「死体花」は、アマゾン本社の庭園にある４００種類を超える植物のうちの１つ。
