スパイス・ガールズ、再結成と１０年ぶりのツアーを発表【写真】

スプートニク日本
発表では、「近くツアーを行います！！スパイス・ワールド・ツアーを発表できて、信じられないほどわくわくしています。チケットはこの土曜日に発売されます」と述べられている。
WE'RE GOING ON TOUR!!
We're incredibly excited to announce the Spice World tour. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10.30am ✌🏻🌍 #SpiceWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/2UEmJTPXzq— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) 5 ноября 2018 г.
今のところ、今回ツアーが予定されているのは英国内のみ。それだけでなく、ファンはステージ上のビクトリア・ベッカムを目にすることはない。ビクトリアはツアーへの参加を断ったのだ。
これについて、ビクトリアは自身のインスタグラムで確認。「今日はガールズにとって特別な日となりました。２０１２年に私たちが共演して以来、初めてとなるツアー日程を発表したのです！ステージ上の私のガールズに私自身が再び加わることはありませんが、スパイス・ガールズのメンバーであることは、私の人生のとても重要な一部でしたし、［・・・］ガールズがとてもたくさんの愛と楽しみを感じることができるよう願っています」と書き込んでいる。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends
関連ニュース
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)