ホワイトハウスに鮮紅色のツリーが飾られる【写真・動画】

ネットユーザーたちは、このツリーと似ているものを指摘した。
The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 26 ноября 2018 г.
スタンリー・キューブリック監督の『シャイニング』
Checking out FLOTUS decorations at the White House like… pic.twitter.com/J0hcBD3DvG— Young Democrats of America (@youngdems) 26 ноября 2018 г.
『ナルニア国物語』の白い魔女の宮殿
Decorator: Okay, so we want to avoid looking like the entrance to the White Witch's Narnian castle like we did last year.— Approximately Jane (@sgtjanedoe) 26 ноября 2018 г.
Melania: What about red?
Decorator: Sure, red ornaments are cheerful!
Melania: No. The trees. Red.
Decorator:….
Melania: Like the blood of my enemies. pic.twitter.com/hOuDYFT8Om
洗車場
Melania's trees or car wash. pic.twitter.com/XaJu1k9MDP— GogynyDe (@gogynyde) 26 ноября 2018 г.
