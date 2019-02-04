インスタグラム「あの時と今」　有名人が若かりし自分と写真撮影【写真】

スプートニク日本
英国人歌手のアデル氏や米国俳優ハーレイ・オスメント氏、米国歌手ティナターナー氏などの写真は、見ているこちらの心が温まる。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#tinaturner #thenandnow #tb #throwback #mix #biography #mashup #singer #popstar #icon #iconic #hair #instaartist #rock #mylovestory #biografie #book #instagood #photooftheday #instamusic #instadaily #picoftheday #photoshop #respect #art #instaart #creative #privatedancer #riverdeepmountainhigh #nutbushcitylimits @tinaturner @mrs_tina_turner @tinaturnerfans @tina.turner
なかには時を経てもあまりにも容姿が変わっていない人もいて、驚かされる。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#happybirthday #willsmith & @willsmith #thenandnow #toenennu #tb #throwback #mix #mashup #actor #singer #rapper #artist #artiest #instamusic #instagood #instadaily #fresh #prince #bellair #freshprince #movie #movies #film #films #cinema #freshprinceofbelair #maninblack #photoshop #instafun #fun 😁 @willsmith.fans @will_the_fresh_prince @its_willsmith @cinemaba @movie @photo_time_traveling More👉🏼 @ardgelinck
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#richardgere #thenandnow #tb #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #time #travel #timetraveler #mashup #actor #movie #film #cinema #movies #acting #art #instaart #instaartwork #instaartist #instagood #instamovies #fanart #photoshop #creative @richardgereofficial @richardtgere @richardtiffanygere
しかし、一番驚かされるのは、これらの写真があまりにリアルに見えるということだ。画像編集アプリ「フォトショップ」が使われている形跡を見つけるのは難しい。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#emmawatson #thenandnow #actrice #hermione #Hermelien #harrypotter #film #movie #instagood #instafilm #instamovie #instamovies #mashup #younger #photoshoot #photoshop #photooftheday #tb #tbt #throwbackthursday #cinema @emmawatson @historyofcinema @cinemaba @emmawatson_th
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#sylvesterstallone #thenandnow #toenennu #tb #mix #mashup #sly #slystallone #rocky #rockybalboa #rambo #boxer #instaart #instagood #instadaily #instafun #instamovies #instafilm #art #fanart 👊🏼💪🏻 @theslystallone @officialslystallone @sylvesterstallone1946 @legend_sylvesterstallone
