インスタ映えのメイクアート　唇に描く映画のワンシーンや有名人【写真】

ライアンさんのこのホビーは、４年前のジョークからはじまった。ある日、夫と一緒にケイティ・ペリーのショーを見ていたライアンさんは、あるダンサーの容姿をとても気に入り、ケリーさんは唇のメイクでこのダンサーを再現してみようと試みた。その写真をＳＮＳに投稿すると、たちまち大きな話題となり、ここから「リップアート」が始まった。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Have you guys seen the previews for @rocketmanmovie?! I swear I got goosebumps when it came on!! @eltonjohn is a freaking living legend- soo pumped to see it! Check out my stories for a super fun photo editing app inspired by the movie!! #neverordinary #eltonjohn #rocketman #lipart #rocketmanmovie #lipsticklover
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Do you think @bohemianrhapsodymovie will take home any awards tonight? I have to admit, I’m pulling for this one... This look is part of an Academy Awards lip art series, exclusively created for my babes at @britandco! Click the link in my bio for the full interview with @rebeccaravee and to see the other looks! #lipart #britandco #bohemianrhapsody #queen #ramimalek #theoscars #academyawards #freddiemercury
現在、ライアン・ケリーさんは、インスタグラムに７００以上の作品を投稿し、７万８千人以上のフォロワーを集めている。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Happy GoT day!!! Which character death would upset you the most? I think I would legit have to recover if they killed off Tyrion. (No book spoilers if you know any please) @gameofthrones I used: @nyxcosmetics Liquid Suede in Stone Fox (dark grey) as my base and then blended it with Jet Set (dark blue) and Little Denim Dress (vibrant teal/blue) for the Walker King’s eyes @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint Palette was used for his skin, vest/belt, and other various details. I played with a lot of texture on this look by adding Ice Crystals and using nail art fuzzies in black for Jon’s coat. For the nail art I painted the Stark Creat with acrylic paint, then cut and shaped it. #gameofthrones #jonsnow #got #fanart #lips #gameofthronesart #nyxcosmetics #liquidlipstick
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Guys, 6 freakin weeks!!!! Tag your favorite person to talk about @gameofthrones with! Any predictions or theories for how it will all end? @nyxcosmetics Velvet Suede Liquid Lipstick in Stone Fox for the swords/metal in the background @mehronmakeup for @emilia_clarke’s face and hair @maccosmetics Blacktrack for the black details in the background and her top I always use eyeshadow for shading. In this look I used @smashboxcosmetics Covershot Matte Eye Palette (taupe, off white, warm brown, and black) Check out my stories to see how I made the dragon scale #nailart! #gameofthrones #GOT #daenerystargaryen #hbo #khaleesi #housetargaryen
