ポケモンウェディング、日本で登場【写真】

スプートニク日本
ブライダルフェアでは、料理の試食やチャペルの入場体験などができるほか、ウェディングプランナーとの相談会も可能。
You can now have official Pokemon weddings in Japan. https://t.co/xz2btVFQxO pic.twitter.com/qxZslK23Ir— Kotaku (@Kotaku) 29 мая 2019 г.
20 minutes ago I was doing work and now I'm reading about Pokemon themed weddings, how did this happen? pic.twitter.com/a6eO8468V0— ELT: What Tim Feels (@timhampson) 30 мая 2019 г.
結婚式当日には、ピカチュウによるグリーティングが用意される。
Check out more pics of the first official Pokemon-themed wedding https://t.co/xqvVhrXwap pic.twitter.com/PoxijMqSa5— GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) 29 мая 2019 г.
