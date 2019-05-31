ゴミ袋をバキュームで身体に密着させる新チャレンジがSNSを席巻【動画】

スプートニク日本
頭を外に出して大きな黒いゴミ袋に入り、掃除機で袋から空気を吸い出す。無意味？そう、でも楽しいよ！
Bebe’s face during her #vacuumchallenge is giving me life! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/BgpJXPcxut— Lya Tee (@peonies76) 29 мая 2019 г.
you know the fact that this is so stupid and i’m probably going to attempt this in like a few days max really speaks to me pic.twitter.com/bVu36Q6C5r— sae! commissions (@swoonzi) 22 мая 2019 г.
This vacuum challenge is my new favourite thing on the intenret 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pt1dtxjch3— LADbible (@ladbible) 30 мая 2019 г.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
