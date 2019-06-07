カナダでアルビノのクマが撮影される【動画・写真】

スプートニク日本
アルビノのクマはアルバータ州南部で茶毛の母グマと一緒にいた。
ペルニーさんは「このようなクマとの遭遇は珍しい」と述べた。
また、クマの安全のため具体的な撮影場所は明かされなかった。
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Despite its name, the black bear of North America comes in several colors. Besides black, it can have several shades of brown and even dark blue. The rarest, is the "White Black Bear". For a white bear to be even possible to exist, both parents need to have the recessive gene MCR1, the same gene associated to red hair in humans. It's not an albino. I was extremely lucky to stumble upon this multicolored family today. The mom is a "Cinnamon". Two cubs are black and one is white. The last white bear sighting in the area was in 2017, a female known as Minuka. All bear sightings in provincial and national parks must be reported to parks authorities but this white cub is so special that it might need extra protection from the public.
関連記事
全てのコメント
新しいコメントを読む (0)