トランプ大統領、チャールズ皇太子の称号を「クジラの王子」と書き間違える

同紙によると、このツイートはトランプ大統領のチームがミスに気づくまで２４分間掲載されていた。
トランプ氏はツイートを削除し、訂正した。
Trump's met with the Prince of Whales and also with the Dolphin of France. pic.twitter.com/Qft36rHrTn— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) 13 июня 2019 г.
訂正されたツイートでは「私は毎日『外国政府』と会い、話をしている。私は英国の女王、ウェールズ公、英国の首相、アイルランドの首相、フランス大統領、ポーランド大統領と会ったばかりだ」と述べられている。
ＳＮＳでのトランプ氏のミスは今回が初めてではない。トランプ氏は１年以上前にもツイッターに「絶えず続けられるネガティブな報道のcovfefeにもかかわらず」とツイートした。「covfefe」という単語はなく、おそらく「press coverage（マスコミ報道）」と書こうとしたとみられている。なおこの謎の単語「covfefe」は、その日に米国のツイッターで最も人気のハッシュタグとなった。
(from Trump's memoir) ... I remember the day so well. The Prince of Whales and I. He rode Winston. I astride Folly May. A brief jaunt in the Channel, and then tea and snackies at the palace. #PrinceOfWhales pic.twitter.com/A3hfgvKjyF— MillerMakesItRight is Fiction (@MillerBeerCam) 13 июня 2019 г.
NEWS! Prince of Whales issues statement after talks with President Trump https://t.co/510xmseu8i pic.twitter.com/ud7csKE3NW— NewsThump (@newsthump) 13 июня 2019 г.
