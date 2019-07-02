メキシコで大量のひょう　１メートル強つもる【動画・写真】

同紙によると、多いところでひょうが１メートル強積もった地区もある。メキシコ軍は緊急事態における国民援助プランを発動した。
#Guadalajara blanketed in 1.5 metres of ice after massive #hailstorm#Mexico pic.twitter.com/4zpejukGlY— Ruptly (@Ruptly) 1 июля 2019 г.
#Mexicana city turns white after freak hail storm blankets area in ice.The streets of sunny #Mexico were transformed into a winter wonderland overnight after a freak hail storm swept across the city of #Guadalajara #Ice up to 1.5cm thick carpeted the city in the western #Mexico pic.twitter.com/c9h3WH5ayR— Brandi News Update (@brandilmelb) 1 июля 2019 г.
地元メディアが報じた写真には、ひょうが道路の大部分を覆って交通が麻痺した状態や、ひょうの下にほぼ完全に埋まった車も写っている。多くの建物が倒壊した。
