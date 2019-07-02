登録
2019年07月02日
    キム・ガーダシアンさん 　自社下着ブランドを改名　日本人のクレーム飲む

    © AFP 2019 / Angela Weiss
    米タレントで起業家のキム・ガーダシアン・ウェストさんは１日、インスタグラムで、名称をめぐり日本などから批判が相次いだ自身の補正下着ブランド「ＫＩＭＯＮＯ」について、名称を変更すると発表した。

    © AFP 2019 / Angela Weiss
    ガーダシアンさんは先ず、自分のビジネスを持つことは人生において最大の恩恵の一つであり、その恩恵は、一般の人々と常にコミュニケーションをとることで受けることができたと発表した。また常にファンたちの意見に常に耳を傾け、彼らの関りを高く評価していると指摘した。

    ガーダシアンさんは「私は善意に駆られて補正下着のライン名を発表しました。私のブランドや製品は包摂性を基盤としているため、慎重に検討した結果、私は別の名前でブランドを立ち上げることにしました」と発表し、ＳＮＳユーザーたちの理解とサポートに感謝の意を表した。

    なおガーダシアンさんは、ＳＮＳで日本などから批判が殺到していたものの、６月の時点ではブランド名を変更するつもりはないとの姿勢を表していた。大勢の日本人は「ＫＩＭＯＮＯ」というブランド名について、日本の伝統的な民族衣装を侮辱するものだと批判した。

    Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.

