空飛ぶ列車　吹き上げる滝に空飛ぶテント　暴風雨ですらお得意のジョークに　英国

この悪天候の中、英国各地では救助隊が大活躍。浸水した車から、あるいは倒木が直撃した車からドライバーの救出に大忙しだ。怪我人も数名でている。
the #uk and surrounding countries are having #StormCiara to deal with at the moment. #TrafficAlert : pic.twitter.com/Wn8AWQ3M09— TK (@TKthekonseptTK) February 10, 2020
Waterfall’s reverse process during #StormCíara 🙈— AᴮᵁBᴬᴮᴬ (赛义德) (@dreamstrader) February 9, 2020
Somewhere in #Scotland
pic.twitter.com/0XZyX3KyPF
しかし、激しい嵐が来てもそこはジョーク好きの英国人。この悪天候ですらネタにしてしまい、SNS上には「キアラ」のネタの面白い写真や動画が投稿されている。
What a day to have a job interview #StormCiara 💨⛈ #windswepthopefullyinteresting pic.twitter.com/hDu6mIrla5— Stefanie McCourt (@StefanieMcCourt) February 10, 2020
That #stormciara was a bit windy eh?— 96.4 FM The Wave (@964thewave) February 10, 2020
Leigh and Claire pic.twitter.com/eHcyrPa5lr
Kids, shopping trolley, homemade parachute and #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/Iz99LHlqv6— Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) February 9, 2020
