シチリア島エトナ火山活動が動画に　まるで「花火」【写真・動画】

研究者らによると、Voragineクレーターの内部円錐を作り続けており、エトナ火山の新たな中心円錐ができたという。
Another night of fireworks on #Etna, whose crater Voragine continues building its new internal cone, the new Central Cone of the volcano - taken from home in Tremestieri Etneo on the evening of 6 March 2020. pic.twitter.com/VKHnpgKlRN— Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) March 6, 2020
先日、仏のクレルモン＝フェラン物理・粒子研究所の学者らがエトナ火山に新世代測定器を設置した。
Strombolian explosions from the Voragine crater at the summit of #Etna, on the evening of 5 March 2020, seen from home in the village of Tremestieri Etneo, 20 km south of the summit of the volcano. This activity is continuning since nearly 6 months in an unusually stable manner. pic.twitter.com/UTV1wHUIG7— Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) March 6, 2020
センサーで同火山から1200km離れたクレルモン＝フェランの研究室まで3G回線を使いデータが転送されることになる。
Voragine in action#Etna • 29/2/2020#EtnaWalk #MyEtnaMap #Sicily #volcano pic.twitter.com/skd9ECHiMZ— Etna Walk® (@etnawalk) March 4, 2020
これにより研究者は火山内で起きているプロセスをより理解できるようになり、噴火の管理が可能になる。
