新型コロナで休館中の水族館に、2匹の子犬が招待される　米国【動画・写真】

動物保護施設のSNS投稿によると、オディーとカーメルは満足したようだ。もしかしたら、この日は2匹にとって最良の日だったかもしれない。
Our puppies just had the best. day. ever.— Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020
They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF
No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat🐶🐶🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZoW9L4TKvU— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) March 26, 2020
先に、シカゴの水族館でも同様の試みが行われた。だが、シカゴの水族館に放たれたのは犬ではなく、ペンギンだった。
