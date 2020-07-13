米誌水着特集号、トランスジェンダーモデルが初めて表紙に登場

サンパイオは、水着特集に参加できることに対して『スポーツ・イラストレイテッド』のチームに感謝の意を表した。また、特にブラジルではトランスジェンダーであることが辛いことを明かした。
サンパイオは「私はブラジル北部の小さな漁村で生まれました。ブラジルは素晴らしい国ですが、トランスジェンダーの人々に対する残酷な犯罪件数が世界で最も多く、その数は米国の3倍に上ります」と語っている。
I am excited and honored to be part of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The team at SI has created yet another groundbreaking issue by bringing together a diverse set of multitalented, beautiful women in a creative and dignified way. I was born trans in a remote, humble fishing village in northern Brazil. Brazil is a beautiful country, but it also hosts the highest number of violent crimes and murders against the trans community in the world—three times that of the U.S. Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds. We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging. 💜🧡💛❤️💚
またサンパイオは、トランスジェンダーは常に嘲笑され、侮辱され、キャリア展開や発展の可能性は極めて限られていると指摘している。
しかしサンパイオは幸運だった。昨年はランジェリーブランド「ヴィクトリアズ・シークレット」初のトランスジェンダーモデルとして起用された。また仏版ヴォーグの表紙も飾り、ブラジル版エルの表紙にも登場した。
これまでにハイディ・クルムやタイラ・バンクスなどの大勢のトップモデルたちが『スポーツ・イラストレイテッド』水着特集号の表紙を飾ってきた。また水着特集号には（表紙ではないが）シンディ・クロフォードやナオミ・キャンベルも載ったことがある
