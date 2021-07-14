米国の池や湖で巨大な金魚が見つかる　市民に投棄しないよう呼びかけ

ミネソタ州バーンズビル市当局が7月初旬に行った水質調査で、巨大な金魚10匹が見つかり、12日にはさらに18匹が発見された。このうち数匹は体長が46センチ、体重は約2キロに達していたという。
バーンズビル市当局はツイッターで住民に金魚を池や湖に放さないよう呼びかけ、「金魚は予想以上に大きく成長し、底の堆積物に悪い影響を及ぼして植物を全滅させ、水質の悪化につながる」と指摘した。また金魚は、地域の在来種も圧迫するという。
Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.— City of Burnsville (@BurnsvilleMN) July 9, 2021
Groups of these large goldfish were recently found in Keller Lake. pic.twitter.com/Zmya2Ql1E2
