２２日に４歳になる王子は写真で微笑の姿を示す。ショットの作者はイギリス王室のメンバーの撮影を専攻するクリス・エバンス氏。ジョージ王子の先の誕生日にキャサリン夫人に撮影されたショットだけ公開した。
先の報道によると、スプートニクは英王室についての事実を明らかにした。
The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fourth birthday tomorrow 🎈The photograph was taken at Kensington Palace at the end of June by Chris Jackson. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received.
